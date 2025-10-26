Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale will appear before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Mathale is scheduled to testify alongside Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and fellow Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo on Tuesday. The appearances follow the conclusion of former Police Minister Bheki Cele’s two-day testimony that ended Friday.

The committee was established following allegations Mkhwanazi made during a July 6 media conference about political interference in the attempted disestablishment of the Political Killings Task Team and the alleged undermining of efforts to combat serious crime, particularly corruption.

Mathale concluded his consultation with the committee’s evidence leaders on September 8, preparing for his testimony before the parliamentary inquiry.

“The platform has been provided and I had an opportunity to say what I wanted to say,” Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said after completing his four-day testimony on Wednesday.

Mchunu defended his decision to disband the political killings task team and denied links to crime syndicates during his appearance. He was questioned about alleged associations with individuals implicated in serious crimes, including murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The committee, led by evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse SC with assistance from Advocate Maria Mokhaoetsi and Advocate Lerato Zikalala, has been conducting hearings since October 7.

The committee received 325 public submissions before the October 17 deadline and has been granted an extension until November 28 to complete its work.

The committee is investigating allegations of corruption within the South African Police Service, including a R360-million healthcare contract awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane.

The hearings will continue with testimony from National Directorate of Public Prosecutions head Advocate Shamila Batohi scheduled for mid-November.