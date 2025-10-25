Qhawekazi Mazaleni, a 24-year-old speech therapist from Eastern Cape, was crowned Miss South Africa 2025 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

Mazaleni competed against nine other finalists for the title, with Luyanda Zuma named first runner-up and Karabo Mareka second runner-up. One contestant withdrew from the competition before the finale.

The new titleholder receives a prize package worth over R3 million, including R1 million in cash, a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé, and a three-bedroom penthouse apartment for her year of reign.

Mazaleni, from Gonubie in East London, holds a degree in Speech, Language and Hearing Therapy from Stellenbosch University. She is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Speech-Language Pathology through the University of Pretoria with a focus on autism.

“My heart’s intent with the Miss South Africa platform is to ensure increased access to books and resources tailored to various languages and cultures,” Mazaleni said in her entry video, according to pageant officials.

Mazaleni will not represent South Africa at the 74th Miss Universe competition next month due to organizational restructuring and time constraints. Miss SA creative director Sean Lane said the decision was made to allow the organization to refocus and realign its operations.

South Africa will be represented at Miss Universe by Mellisa Nayimuli, who was named Miss Universe South Africa following African Beauty International’s appointment of Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala as the new national director for Miss Universe South Africa.

The new queen plans to focus her reign on youth empowerment, education access and community development. Before winning the national title, Mazaleni had been an active advocate for education and mentorship programs aimed at young women.

Mazaleni speaks isiXhosa, English and Afrikaans fluently and is currently learning Sepedi and isiZulu. She has authored a children’s book for one of her young patients with cerebral palsy.

Previous titleholder Mia le Roux handed over the crown during Saturday’s ceremony. The event featured performances from South African artists including Bucie, Makhadzi, Karen Zoid and Ciza.

Media personality Nomalanga Shozi hosted the finale with Pamela Mtanga as co-host. The pageant aired on Mzansi Magic as part of the organization’s new era.

The Miss South Africa Organization has undergone significant changes this year, including new leadership and a shift in international pageant strategy. The organisation now focuses primarily on Miss World competition.