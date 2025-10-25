Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor called for sustained support for Palestinian freedom at the 23rd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Pandor, who chairs the Nelson Mandela Foundation board, told the South African Broadcasting Corporation that the Palestinian cause represents one of the most crucial freedom struggles globally. She spoke on the sidelines of the lecture at Sandton Convention Centre, which focused on enhancing peace and global cooperation.

“The question of Palestine is one of the most important questions of freedom and justice in our world today,” Pandor said in the SABC interview. “It’s absolutely vital that we do not draw our attention away from the plight of the Palestinian people.”

The keynote address was delivered by Francesca Albanese, United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories. The venue moved from Wits University to Sandton Convention Centre due to high public interest.

Pandor emphasized that South Africans should continue advocating for Palestinian self-determination, following the example set by Nelson Mandela. “We, as freedom loving South Africans, continue to argue for their freedom, for their self-determination just as Nelson Mandela did,” she said.

Pandor assumed leadership of the foundation on October 1, becoming its third chairperson since Nelson Mandela established it in 1999. She succeeded Professor Njabulo Ndebele, who served for more than 10 years.

The lecture theme drew inspiration from a 2003 speech by Nelson Mandela in Malawi, where he emphasized that international bodies can solve conflicts with sufficient political will. The foundation describes the annual lecture as one of its most significant platforms for dialogue on global issues.

The Israeli Embassy criticized the foundation’s choice of Albanese as speaker, noting she was sanctioned by the United States in July for what Secretary of State Marco Rubio called “illegitimate and shameful efforts” related to International Criminal Court actions against Israeli officials.

South Africa has referred both Hamas and Israeli officials to the International Criminal Court for alleged human rights violations. The country has also filed a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Chief executive Mbongiseni Buthelezi said Albanese’s expertise and commitment to human dignity made her a fitting speaker for this year’s lecture.