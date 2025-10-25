A forensic investigator testified Thursday that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya persuaded attempted murder accused Vusimuzi Matlala to file a false case about a stolen Rolex watch.

Witness C told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that Matlala admitted in a recording that his watch was never stolen. The testimony was delivered remotely from the Brigette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria during partially closed proceedings.

“With his own mouth, he had indicated that he was persuaded by our General Sibiya and the Minister, Mr. Senzo Mchunu, that he registers a case against the team that raided his house on the 6th of December 2024,” Witness C told commissioners.

The witness was part of a team that conducted the December raid at Matlala’s home while investigating businessman Jerry Boshoga’s kidnapping. Matlala subsequently filed a complaint claiming his Rolex watch was stolen during the operation.

Witness C said Matlala felt he was being used by Mchunu and Sibiya. The testimony will resume next Thursday as the witness is currently writing examinations.

The evidence corroborates allegations made by former Police Minister Bheki Cele before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, where Cele said Matlala told him the Rolex was never stolen.

The Madlanga Commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is investigating allegations of collusion and corruption between politicians, senior police, prosecutors, intelligence operatives and elements of the judiciary.

The inquiry was established in July after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering in investigations. Mkhwanazi filed criminal charges against Mchunu for allegedly undermining the Political Killings Task Team’s work.

According to earlier testimony, Matlala claimed to hold a police tender worth R1.2 billion over three years and boasted of connections to senior officials including Sibiya. Matlala allegedly said he would summon a Sergeant Nkosi to collect money packages for Sibiya.

Matlala faces charges for the 2023 attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. Evidence presented to the commission links him to a criminal syndicate known as the “Big Five” operating in Gauteng.

Mchunu has denied knowing or meeting Matlala, citing an affidavit signed by Matlala at C-Max Prison to support his denial. Sibiya previously testified he knew Matlala only as a police service provider.

The commission, sitting at Brigette Mabandla Justice College since September 1, is estimated to cost R148 million. The venue was chosen as a cost-saving measure as it was provided at no charge.