Former police minister Bheki Cele urged parliament on Friday to reform South Africa’s bail and parole systems, citing corruption concerns and repeat offenders who target witnesses after their release.

Cele testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against the criminal justice system. The former minister, who served from 2018 to 2024, described the bail system as “a mess” that hampers police work.

“What I am always told is that it is a constitutional right. That thing called bail is a mess,” Cele told lawmakers during his second day of testimony.

The former minister expressed frustration over cash-in-transit heist suspects receiving bail despite committing multiple crimes, saying they endanger police officers’ lives. He cited cases where suspects arrested for violent crimes were released and committed further offenses.

Cele raised allegations about Acting Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, referencing testimony from the Madlanga Commission where a witness claimed R2.5 million was earmarked to secure bail for alleged crime kingpin Katiso Molefe.

“I don’t know if the members are aware of the fire that is burning around Judge Ledwaba with bail of Molefe and that he was given R2.5 million to grant that bail,” Cele said.

Ledwaba has denied receiving any money to grant Molefe bail and has requested an opportunity to testify before the Madlanga Commission. Chief Justice Mandisa Maya confirmed she discussed the allegations with Ledwaba but said he declined to take special leave.

Molefe faces murder charges in connection with the deaths of engineer Armand Swart and musician Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody. He received R400,000 bail from the Johannesburg High Court on October 10 after successfully appealing a lower court’s decision.

Regarding parole, Cele questioned how prisoners could demonstrate “good behavior” while incarcerated. He said released offenders often seek revenge against witnesses who testified against them.

“Most are found for the revenge. They go back to those people who were witnesses and sent them to prison,” Cele stated.

The former minister also criticized the lack of oversight for the Independent Directorate Against Corruption within the National Prosecuting Authority.

“I can’t have a structure, such a powerful structure, that has no oversight,” Cele said, comparing it to oversight mechanisms for other law enforcement agencies.

Cele recommended changes to how deputy police commissioners are appointed, arguing they should follow the same cabinet appointment process used for deputy directors-general in other government departments.

He also called for streamlining the approval process for purchasing intelligence equipment. Currently, the police minister requires consent from justice, state security and communications ministers to acquire listening devices.

“That can’t work. I find it very cumbersome,” Cele said, suggesting approval should come solely from the justice minister.

The parliamentary inquiry was established in July after Mkhwanazi alleged criminal syndicates had infiltrated law enforcement agencies and accused suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering in police operations.