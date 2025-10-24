Matlala ‘named senior police officials’ during raid on his home | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, 24 October 2025– Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala allegedly invoked the names of senior police officials in an attempt to intimidate investigators during a raid at his Centurion home last December, a commission of inquiry has heard.

The claims were made by Witness C, a member of the Gauteng Counterintelligence Operations Unit (GCIOPS), while testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The witness said Matlala sought to influence or deter the officers by citing his alleged connections within the police hierarchy.

According to Witness C, Matlala named several prominent police figures, including suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, Head of National Security and Counterintelligence Feroz Khan, Head of Organised Crime Richard Shibiri, and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Lesetja Senona.

The witness further testified that Matlala claimed Generals Sibiya and Senona had been “instrumental” in helping him secure a R360-million contract with the South African Police Service (SAPS). He also alleged that General Khan frequently made use of Matlala’s penthouse in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria.

Investigators from GCIOPS had raided Matlala’s luxury home as part of an operation to locate his former business associate, Jerry Boshoga, who was reported kidnapped and remains missing. Instead, officers encountered Matlala, who allegedly began naming senior officials during questioning.

The Madlanga Commission is continuing to hear evidence regarding alleged corruption and misconduct linked to procurement deals within the SAPS. None of the officials named have yet responded publicly to the allegations, and no formal charges have been laid.