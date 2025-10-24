Judicial Watchdog Urges Special Leave for Judge Ledwaba | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, 24 October 2025– The judicial accountability group Judges Matter has urged that Gauteng Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba be placed on special leave pending the outcome of corruption allegations against him.

This follows claims that Judge Ledwaba received R2.5 million to help secure the release of businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, who is alleged to be part of a criminal cartel. The allegations surfaced during testimony from Witness A before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria earlier this week.

Judge Ledwaba has strongly denied the claims, saying he “never received any money from Mr Molefe or anyone acting on his behalf.”

Judges Matter spokesperson Mbekezeli Benjamin said the seriousness of the allegations requires Judge Ledwaba to temporarily step aside. “In our view, it would have been prudent for the Acting Judge President to step back until these matters are cleared. Once the investigation concludes and he is exonerated, he can resume his duties,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin further explained that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Act applies only when an allegation is formally submitted with evidence or an affidavit. “Without such supporting documentation, the JSC cannot initiate an investigation. The crucial step now is for the witnesses who testified before the Madlanga Commission to provide substantiating evidence,” he added.

The watchdog said that placing Judge Ledwaba on special leave would protect judicial integrity and maintain public trust during the ongoing inquiry. The Madlanga Commission is expected to continue hearing further testimony in the coming weeks.