Gautrain, Rea Vaya Urge Motorists to Shift to Public Transport | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, 24 October The Gautrain and the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system have jointly called on motorists in Johannesburg to move from private to public transport. The appeal forms part of a new campaign launched during Transport Month in Sandton, aimed at reducing congestion and promoting sustainable mobility across the city.

The collaborative campaign seeks to encourage greater use of integrated and eco-friendly public transport services. Both Gautrain and Rea Vaya say the initiative represents a shared vision of a cleaner, more efficient, and accessible transport network that benefits all residents.

Gautrain Management Agency Chief Executive Officer Tshepo Kgobe said the partnership highlights the need for inclusivity in urban transport systems. He emphasised that accessibility should extend beyond specific economic groups to include all members of society.

“Access is not only about access to a certain quarter of the population; it’s about access for everyone, including those who cannot afford it,” Kgobe said. “As Gautrain, we are introducing a 50% discount on fares for those who might not otherwise be able to use the system. This move is part of our commitment to sustainability and a better quality of life for all.”

The initiative underscores Gautrain’s broader goal of offering affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly transport alternatives. Rea Vaya, which already serves thousands of commuters daily, said it will continue to expand its services in partnership with other transport providers.

Officials from both organisations believe the campaign can help reduce traffic volumes and carbon emissions while improving connectivity across Johannesburg. By encouraging more residents to use public transport, Gautrain and Rea Vaya hope to build a city that prioritises mobility, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility.