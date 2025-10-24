ActionSA Slams Delay in Appointing Johannesburg City Manager | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, 24 October 2025– ActionSA has expressed growing concern over continued delays in the appointment of a new Johannesburg city manager, warning that the impasse could have serious consequences for the city’s administration and service delivery.

The City of Johannesburg Council was expected to consider a report recommending the reappointment of Floyd Brink as city manager during a recent sitting. However, the process was halted when members of the African National Congress (ANC) failed to reach an internal agreement on whether to back Brink’s return to the post.

Marcel Coutriers, ActionSA’s caucus leader in Johannesburg, said the delays reflect political instability within the council and risk undermining the city’s ability to function effectively.

“This position is paramount to the effective running of the city, ensuring administrative stability, accountability, and service delivery,” Coutriers said. “Instead of urgency and cooperation, the sitting was dominated by more than three hours of caucus breaks, political theatrics, and procedural delays.”

The role of Johannesburg city manager is one of the most crucial administrative posts in South Africa’s largest metropolitan municipality. The city manager oversees the implementation of council decisions, manages municipal staff, and ensures service delivery to residents.

Analysts say the ongoing political divisions within the council, which includes coalitions and shifting alliances, continue to affect key appointments and governance stability.

ActionSA has urged the council to resolve the stalemate swiftly and prioritise the appointment process to ensure effective leadership in Johannesburg’s administration.

The delay comes at a time when the city faces mounting challenges, including infrastructure failures, power outages, and declining service delivery standards.

Coutriers said residents of Johannesburg deserve “a functioning administration that puts people above politics.”