Zimbabwe activist charged over anti-Mnangagwa protests | Report Focus News

Opposition activist Godfrey Karembera, known as Madzibaba WeShanduko, appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai on Wednesday facing charges of incitement to participate in public gathering with intent to cause public violence.

The charges stem from planned protests dubbed the One Million Men March. The demonstration was scheduled for October 17.

War veteran Blessed Runesu Geza organized the march. Karembera was remanded in custody to Thursday for bail hearing.

Lawyer Paida Saurombe represented Karembera. Saurombe argued his client’s arrest was unlawful.

He submitted photos showing injuries on Karembera’s back. Saurombe alleged police assaulted Karembera during arrest.

“Police officers allegedly beat my client,” Saurombe told the court in arguing against remand placement.

The State alleged Karembera and accomplices conspired on October 16 to incite public participation in anti-government protests. Several accomplices remain at large.

Court papers state the march targeted Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square and Africa Unity Square in Harare. Demonstrations aimed to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geza had posted YouTube videos accusing Mnangagwa of betraying Zimbabweans. He alleged the president aligned with criminal saboteurs and engaged in corruption.

Prosecutors said Karembera and others printed fliers with messages including “Stop the Looting” and “Zimbabwe is Not for Sale.” They distributed 7,200 fliers in Machipisa, Highfield, Glen View and Budiriro suburbs.

Police received information about a silver Toyota Aqua distributing fliers. Officers intercepted the vehicle along Patrenda Road in Glen View.

Karembera and two others fled the scene. Police arrested suspect Malvern Mavhere at the location.

The State further alleged Karembera recorded a video on October 17. He urged people to gather at Africa Unity Square.

“The accused posted the video on several WhatsApp groups and Facebook,” prosecutors told the court.

Police recovered the fliers as evidence. Prosecutors submitted them as exhibits in court proceedings.

Despite calls for mass protests, Zimbabwe remained calm on October 17. Heavy police presence was deployed across Harare.

President Mnangagwa proceeded with opening the Zanu PF National People’s Conference in Mutare. The ruling party gathering continued without disruption.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed peace prevailed nationwide. Security measures were implemented before, during and after the planned march date.

Ten war veterans were also arrested for attempting to participate in the protests. They face similar incitement charges.

Karembera has faced previous arrests for political activism. In March 2022, he was arrested and allegedly assaulted in police custody for wearing opposition party colors.

The magistrate will hear Karembera’s bail application on Thursday. The case highlights ongoing tensions between opposition activists and Zimbabwe authorities.