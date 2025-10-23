Witness B thanks KZN Task Team in Swart murder case | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, 23 October 2025– A key witness testifying before the Madlanga Commission has expressed gratitude to the KZN Task Team, saying its intervention may have saved her and a colleague’s lives during the arrest of alleged murderer Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Known as Witness B, she told the commission that she often wonders what could have happened to her and Witness A had the KZN Task Team not assisted in Molefe’s apprehension. Molefe is accused of orchestrating the killing of Vereeniging engineer and Q-Tech employee Armand Swart.

Both Witness A and Witness B were instrumental in unravelling the case, but their efforts reportedly faced resistance from various law enforcement bodies. According to Witness B, agencies including the Hawks, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), and Gauteng Traffic officials created significant obstacles following Molefe’s arrest.

“With everything that I have been involved in and with every person that I have arrested, this was really amazing to me,” Witness B told the commission. “There was so much interference from various enforcement agencies, not only SAPS. It made me wonder what was so special about the suspect who was arrested that day.”

The commission also heard that Witness C joined the investigative team in December 2024, shortly before a search and seizure operation was conducted at Molefe’s Sandhurst residence in Johannesburg. At that time, Witnesses A and B were already living in a safe house under protection.

Witness B explained that Witness C’s role was to manage other case dockets, while she and Witness A continued to focus on the murder investigations. “We did not brief each other daily because we were busy with different taskings,” she said.

The Madlanga Commission continues to hear evidence relating to allegations that Molefe’s nephew ordered the hit on Swart.