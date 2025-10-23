Lesufi Faces DA No-Confidence Motion After Wardens Report | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, 23 October 2025– The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it will table a no-confidence motion against Premier Panyaza Lesufi following a damning report by the Public Protector that found his administration acted unlawfully in deploying crime prevention wardens.

The opposition party’s announcement comes a day after Lesufi confirmed plans to phase out the controversial wardens’ programme. His statement coincided with the release of the Public Protector’s findings, which concluded that the initiative was established and rolled out without a proper legal framework.

At a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga said Lesufi’s actions placed thousands of wardens at risk and demonstrated a lack of accountability.

“Panyaza cannot continue to be the Premier of Gauteng,” Msimanga said. “There are numerous issues that make it clear that a no-confidence motion against him is necessary.”

According to Msimanga, the DA will formally submit the motion to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, urging members to hold Lesufi responsible for what the party describes as “reckless governance.”

The Public Protector’s report found that the crime prevention wardens, who were meant to support law enforcement efforts in local communities, had been deployed without legislative authority. The findings raised concerns about the legality of their actions and the potential exposure of the provincial government to liability.

Lesufi’s administration launched the wardens’ programme as part of its broader anti-crime strategy earlier this year. However, critics argue that it was politically motivated and poorly implemented.

The DA said it hopes the no-confidence motion will compel the legislature to restore accountability and ensure that similar programmes in the future comply with the law.