Cele: Only National Commissioner Can Disband Police Teams | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, 23 October 2025– Former Police Minister Bheki Cele has told Parliament that only the national commissioner has the authority to establish or disband teams within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Cele made the statement during his testimony before Parliament’s Ad hoc Committee, which is examining issues surrounding national security and alleged interference in the country’s law enforcement structures.

According to Cele, while the Minister of Police can issue directives and initiate specific operational tasks, the power to create or dissolve specialised teams lies solely with the national commissioner. “It is not within the minister’s authority to establish or disestablish task teams within SAPS,” he said.

This statement directly contradicts earlier testimony by Minister Senzo Mchunu, who appeared before the same committee earlier this week. Mchunu had suggested that the minister could make such operational decisions.

Cele also told the committee that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) remains one of the costliest units within SAPS, consuming millions of rands annually. He cited Operation Thunder, later renamed Operation Lockdown, as an example, noting it cost the police over R116 million.

The Ad hoc Committee was formed following serious allegations of corruption, political interference, and criminal infiltration within SAPS. These claims were made by KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Cele, who served as Police Minister between February 2018 and June 2024, oversaw several major operations, including the PKTT, a unit later disbanded by Minister Mchunu on 31 December last year.

Evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse thanked Cele for his cooperation and invited him to clarify issues relating to political interference, corruption, and misconduct within the police service.

Responding to earlier media reports suggesting he had ignored the committee’s summons, Cele said: “I was disturbed to hear claims that I snubbed the Ad hoc Committee. I would never do that.”

The committee’s work continues as it investigates claims of corruption and political manipulation within SAPS leadership structures.