Zuma ordered to repay R29 million state legal fees within 60 days | Report Focus News

Former president Jacob Zuma must repay R28.96 million in state-funded legal fees within 60 days or face asset seizure, the Gauteng High Court ruled Wednesday, ending years of litigation over taxpayer money spent on his corruption trial defense.

Judge Anthony Millar ordered Zuma to pay R28,960,774.34 to the State Attorney, including interest calculated under the Prescribed Rate of Interest Act.

The court calculated interest on R18,261,347.72 from October 22, 2021 to January 24, 2024, then on the total amount from January 25, 2024 until payment.

Should Zuma fail to pay within 60 days, the State Attorney can obtain a writ of execution for attachment and sale of his movable or immovable properties, including his presidential pension.

“Put simply, mora interest runs on the amount of R18,261,347.72 from 22 October 2021 until 24 January 2024 and from 25 January 2024, mora interest runs on the total amount of R28,960,774.34,” the judgment stated.

The case follows a 2024 Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Zuma was not entitled to taxpayer-funded legal support and must reimburse the state.

Zuma’s lawyer Thabani Masuku argued his client was victim of state officials who unlawfully approved the payments.

“He is now being confronted with paying back R28 million, but the State placed him in this position. It is not his fault,” Masuku told the court.

The Democratic Alliance, which joined the application, requested interest charges and pension attachment if Zuma cannot pay.

Judge Millar questioned whether attaching Zuma’s pension was appropriate, noting “Mr Zuma is in his 80s” and has financial obligations to his spouses.

“We must be mindful that everyone is entitled to live and not to be driven to impoverishment,” the judge said during arguments.

The Presidency’s advocate said Zuma “used these funds to litigate on a luxurious scale” but acknowledged he received the money based on incorrect legal advice.

The funds covered legal representation for corruption charges related to the 1990s arms deal over approximately 20 years.

The DA secured an additional order requiring the State Attorney to report quarterly on recovery progress.

The MK Party, which Zuma leads, announced he will address media in Durban about “latest developments” within the organization.

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation said it awaits briefing from lawyers before commenting on the judgment.