Zimbabwe miners warn of violence over Chinese abuses | Report Focus News

Zimbabwe miners federation president warned government risks revolt in gold sector if it fails to address killings and abuse of local miners by some Chinese nationals, highlighting tensions in country’s crucial mining industry.

Henrietta Rushwaya told Mine Entra exhibition in Bulawayo last week that small-scale miners were facing violence and exploitation at hands of foreign investors. Small-scale miners produce 65 percent of Zimbabwe gold output.

“Our people are being killed and abused in cold blood,” Rushwaya said. “We are peace-loving, law-abiding citizens, but we will not allow our fellow miners to be killed on their own soil.”

She warned continued government inaction risked igniting backlash from country’s hundreds of thousands of artisanal miners who form backbone of Zimbabwe gold output.

“We don’t want a revolution to come from the small-scale mining sector,” she said.

Zimbabwe surpassed its 2024 gold production target after miners delivered record 36.48 tonnes, from about 30.1 tonnes in 2023. Gold exports totaled $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion prior year.

Small-scale miners contributed approximately 65 percent of total output in 2024. Rushwaya said gold deliveries reached 33 tonnes by end September despite tensions.

Chinese embassy in Harare recently issued rare and strongly worded advisory to its nationals operating in Zimbabwe, urging them to comply with local laws, respect communities and avoid involvement in disputes or environmentally harmful practices.

Embassy told Chinese businesses to “build trust through community and environmental stewardship” and promote fair labor practices.

“Act as partner in Zimbabwe’s development,” embassy said. “Corporate social responsibility initiatives are strongly encouraged as visible expressions of goodwill.”

Advisory warned Chinese citizens to conduct thorough due diligence and risk assessment before investing and to adhere strictly to Zimbabwean laws and regulations.

Embassy cautioned investors against illegal possession or misuse of firearms, stressing storage and use of any legally authorized firearms must be managed with highest level of control.

Relations between local and Chinese miners have deteriorated in recent years amid reports of violent clashes, assaults and labor disputes.

2024 viral video taken at Makanga mine in Bindura showed two Chinese nationals hanging two local mine employees by their hands on bucket of front-end loader before it was lifted.

In 2020 incident two Zimbabwean workers were allegedly shot and wounded by their Chinese employer following wage dispute.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Zanu PF annual conference last Saturday that investors must adhere to constitution and laws while respecting people, customs and culture. He did not mention Chinese specifically.

Chinese-run mining projects have come under fire particularly in Mutoko where villagers have accused companies of causing extensive environmental damage through blasting activities that have cracked homes, destroyed farmland and polluted water sources.

Zanu PF internal divisions have taken new twist with one faction through social media accusing Chinese-linked business figures of orchestrating vast gold-smuggling operation.

Syndicate led by Chinese national Zuo Wenzhong and Australian businessman Moham Karim allegedly smuggled more than 120 kilograms of gold worth estimated $10 million from Kwekwe Silobela gold belt into black market according to insiders.

Despite record production miners say rising costs and hostile economic policy are preventing operations from reaching full potential. Energy costs are biggest concern according to Chamber of Mines survey with miners paying 14.21 cents per kilowatt hour with peak tariff around 19 cents.

Zimbabwe holds Africa largest lithium reserves with Chinese companies as largest share of investors in fastest growing mining sector.