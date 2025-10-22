Public given 30 days to comment on DA’s bill to repeal B-BBEE Act | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, 22 October 2025– The South African public has been given 30 days to provide feedback on the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) proposed legislation to repeal the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act.

The Public Procurement Amendment Bill, introduced by the DA, was officially published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday, opening it for public comment. The proposed law aims to eliminate race-based requirements for companies seeking to do business with the state. In their place, the DA suggests an outcome-focused approach designed to promote efficiency and broader economic inclusion.

According to the DA, the bill marks a crucial step toward reforming South Africa’s empowerment policies. The party argues that the B-BBEE Act has failed to deliver meaningful transformation, instead enriching a small elite while leaving millions in poverty.

Mathew Cuthbert, the DA’s head of policy, said the publication of the bill “represents the first step of a legislative process that will bring about a new empowerment policy, ending decades of BEE failure.”

He added: “BEE has turned ANC insiders into billionaires, while 44 million South Africans remain in poverty and 12 million face unemployment. The DA will not allow this to continue because we care deeply about the people of South Africa.”

However, the proposal has already drawn criticism from key members of the Government of National Unity (GNU). Both the African National Congress (ANC) and Good Party have rejected the DA’s initiative, arguing that it undermines efforts to address the deep-seated economic inequalities inherited from apartheid.

Public submissions on the bill will remain open for 30 days before the next stage of parliamentary consideration begins.