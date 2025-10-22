AmaPanyaza to Be Reassigned and Retrained as Traffic Officers | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, 22 October 2025– The Gauteng government has announced that Gauteng’s crime prevention wardens, popularly known as AmaPanyaza, will be reassigned and retrained to become provincial traffic officers. The move effectively brings an end to the controversial Crime Prevention Wardens programme, which was launched in 2023 under Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s administration.

The unit was initially created to support the fight against crime across the province. However, the initiative drew criticism from policing experts and civil society groups over concerns that the wardens lacked adequate training, proper oversight, and legal authority to perform policing duties.

In 2024, former Justice Minister Ronald Lamola designated the wardens as peace officers, a decision that aimed to give them limited law enforcement powers. Despite this, doubts about the legitimacy and professionalism of the unit persisted.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Premier Lesufi confirmed that the Gauteng’s crime prevention wardens programme will be dissolved in phases. He said the phased approach was intended to ensure that no members are left without employment or direction.

“Those who qualify will undergo formal training to become provincial traffic officers,” Lesufi stated. “Those who do not meet the requirements will be redeployed to municipalities for by-law enforcement or to provide security services in government departments after receiving the necessary training.”

Lesufi emphasised that the decision was not a rejection of the wardens’ contribution but rather an effort to strengthen public safety through better structure and professional standards.

“We believe their work remains essential to our communities,” he said. “However, we must address critical issues around training, mandates, and qualifications to ensure accountability and efficiency in law enforcement.”

The restructuring marks a significant shift in the province’s approach to community safety, as Gauteng’s crime prevention wardens transition from an informal security initiative to a more regulated public service