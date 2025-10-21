“Mchunu Stands Firm: ‘I Don’t Know Matlala’” | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, 21 October 2025– Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has strongly rejected allegations that he has any connection with murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, during his ongoing testimony before Parliament.

Testifying for the third consecutive day before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday, Mchunu denies ever meeting or communicating with Matlala, either directly or indirectly. The former minister stated that he only became aware of Matlala’s name in December last year, following discussions with Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola regarding a tender for clinic construction at police training colleges.

“I have never met Matlala. I have never seen him with my naked eye. I have never had a talk directly or indirectly with him,” Mchunu told the committee.

Mchunu also addressed his relationship with another businessman, Brown Magotsi, clarifying that the two were only political comrades within the same party and that no business or financial dealings existed between them.

When questioned by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, Mchunu confirmed he had asked Matlala, while in prison, to sign an affidavit confirming that no relationship existed between them.

Asked by evidence leader Norman Arendse why he made such a request, Mchunu said he wanted to correct ‘falsehoods’ circulating in the media, which he claimed had misled the public about his alleged ties to Matlala.

“What is it that I have ever received from Matlala? Or what word has ever gone between me and him? Yet, they say he funds my lifestyle,” Mchunu stated.

The suspended minister urged the committee—or alternatively, the Madlanga Commission to summon Matlala to testify, asserting that this would conclusively prove there were no dealings between them.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Monday heard Matlala’s bail appeal. The businessman is contesting a magistrate’s court decision that ruled him a flight risk.