Inquiry hears details of Molefe home raid in 2024 | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, 21 October 2025– A witness testifying before the Madlanga Inquiry has revealed new details about a police raid on businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe’s Sandhurst home in 2024. The search was part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Swart, the owner of the engineering firm Q-Tech, was shot dead outside his company premises in April 2024 after his firm exposed alleged price inflation involving Transnet supplier SK Group. Q-Tech had reportedly accused the SK Group of inflating the cost of materials supplied to Transnet Freight Rail.

According to Witness A, officers conducting a search and seizure operation at the Molefe home in December 2024 found “troves of documents” related to Transnet tenders. The documents allegedly contained company registration details and pages filled with practiced signatures.

“These papers seemed to relate to multiple companies applying for Transnet tenders,” Witness A told the inquiry. “It looked like someone was practising signatures—there were several pages with signatures written using different pens.”

Witness A also claimed that Molefe denied any knowledge of the documents, saying the office where they were found was used by his son and nephew.

During the raid, members of the Hawks reportedly arrived and demanded a briefing on the operation. Witness A said the officers stated they were acting on instructions from the then-national Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya.

The Madlanga Inquiry continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Swart’s murder and any possible links between Transnet tender irregularities and the events leading up to his death.