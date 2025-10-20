University of Free State Resumes Classes after week-long Protests | Report Focus News

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa- The University of Free State (UFS) is set to resume academic activities on Monday following a week-long disruption caused by violent student protests. The unrest led to the temporary closure of all three campuses and the evacuation of students from the QwaQwa campus.

University officials confirmed that the protests were linked to changes in the institution’s financial aid system. Three security officers were injured during the demonstrations, which prompted the suspension of all learning activities across the University of Free State.

In a phased reopening plan, management announced that University Estates staff will return on Monday, followed by academic, professional, and support staff on Tuesday. Residence students are expected to return on Wednesday, with all academic activities set to resume fully on Thursday.

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said the university has amended its academic calendar to ensure educational continuity. “The end of the fourth quarter will be postponed, and the start of the main end-of-year examinations will move from November 3 to November 10,” Loader stated.

However, final-year students in the Faculty of Health Sciences will begin their examinations earlier, on November 2, allowing them to graduate in December and commence their internships or community service in 2025.

Loader added that students will be informed about updated lecture and assessment schedules directly from their lecturers. “Our students are encouraged to contact their lecturers or programme coordinators with any questions,” she said.

The University of Free State administration has reiterated its commitment to restoring normal operations and ensuring that all students can complete their academic year without further disruption.