Dudula under fire for targeting legal foreign nationals in South Africa | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, 20 October 2025– The civic movement Operation Dudula is facing growing backlash after its leader, Zandile Dabula, failed to explain the organisation’s definition of “frontline states” during a live television interview. The exchange has intensified debate about the group’s widening campaign, which now appears to include not only undocumented migrants but also foreign nationals living legally in South Africa.

Operation Dudula rose to prominence by claiming that undocumented migrants were overwhelming public services and taking jobs meant for citizens. However, in recent months, the group’s rhetoric has shifted. In July 2025, it announced plans to prevent undocumented children from enrolling in public schools and argued that denying healthcare to foreign nationals would help reduce crime. Critics say these measures risk inflaming xenophobia and undermining the country’s constitutional values.

The controversy deepened when Victoria Africa, a prominent Dudula supporter, called for the deportation of well-known media and entertainment figures such as Peter Ndoro, Nadia Nakai, and Sha Sha all of whom are legally resident in South Africa. Her remarks sparked widespread condemnation, including from South Africans who argued that such comments promote exclusion and discrimination.

Human rights organisations have warned that Dudula’s approach could violate basic legal rights and strain South Africa’s international reputation. The national health department has already criticised the group’s disruptions at clinics, describing their actions as both unlawful and inhumane. Civil society groups say the movement is exploiting frustration over unemployment and poverty by scapegoating migrants rather than addressing systemic economic challenges.

Political analysts note that the government faces a delicate balancing act: responding to citizens’ concerns about jobs and public services without endorsing divisive rhetoric. South Africa’s long-standing commitment to regional solidarity, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), could also be undermined by such populist campaigns.

Observers warn that the tone adopted by Dudula could have consequences beyond South Africa’s borders. Thousands of South Africans are seeking opportunities abroad, including nurses relocating to the Middle East and teachers moving to Asia. If South Africa becomes known for hostility toward foreign nationals, critics argue, its own citizens could face resentment and stricter immigration measures elsewhere.

For now, Operation Dudula remains defiant, insisting it is defending South Africans’ interests. But as its message broadens and its tactics become more confrontational, public unease is growing raising questions about how far the country’s social fabric can stretch before it begins to tear.