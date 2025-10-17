Mchunu Defends Disbanding of Political Killings Task Team | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has told Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee investigating alleged political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system that he was not required to consult the inter-ministerial committee before disbanding the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Appearing before the committee after being placed on special leave amid the ongoing inquiry, Mr Mchunu defended his decision as part of an effort to address inefficiencies in policing and to promote a more balanced approach to fighting crime.

A tense exchange unfolded between Mr Mchunu and the evidence leader, Senior Counsel Norman Arendse, who pressed the minister on whether his decision undermined existing oversight mechanisms. Mr Mchunu maintained that his actions were lawful and taken in consultation with senior police leadership.

“They wrote these things, the bulk of them last year,” Mr Mchunu said. “I did have discussions with the National Commissioner about them, and they also wrote letters to the portfolio committee last year. And remember that I even said about Mashale, that some matters have a profile.”

The Ad Hoc Committee is examining whether political influence or improper conduct played a role in the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, which had been established to investigate politically motivated murders in several provinces.

Committee members have expressed concern that the dissolution could hinder progress in tackling politically linked crimes, particularly in regions with high levels of political violence.

Mr Mchunu insisted the move was aimed at strengthening policing capacity across the board, saying it was part of broader reforms to improve accountability and ensure equitable crime prevention.

The committee’s hearings are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with further testimony anticipated from senior officials in the criminal justice sector.