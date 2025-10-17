Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Truce | Report Focus News

GAZA CITY – Hamas has reiterated its commitment to the Gaza truce and to returning the remains of Israeli hostages believed to be buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The statement comes as Turkey dispatched specialist teams to assist in locating the bodies of 19 hostages, who were killed alongside large numbers of Palestinians during the conflict. The Palestinian militant group said it remained fully committed to the US-brokered ceasefire that halted its war with Israel and pledged to ensure the recovery and transfer of all missing remains.

Under the truce agreement, led by former US President Donald Trump, Hamas released 20 surviving hostages and the bodies of nine others, while Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and paused its military operations in Gaza. One additional body returned by Hamas was later determined by Israel not to be that of a hostage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would continue efforts to “secure the return of all hostages,” warning that military action could resume if Hamas failed to meet its obligations. Hamas, however, said the process could take time, citing the collapse of tunnels and widespread destruction from Israeli airstrikes.

Turkey has deployed dozens of disaster relief and forensic experts to help in the search. Still, families of the Israeli victims have expressed anger over the delay, calling for Israel to halt the next stages of the agreement until Hamas complies fully.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in Gaza. Since Israeli forces began their partial withdrawal, Hamas has tightened control over devastated areas, reportedly clashing with local clans and executing alleged collaborators. Despite the ceasefire, the humanitarian situation remains dire.

The United Nations has warned of famine, while the World Health Organization reports that only 13 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals remain partially operational amid outbreaks of infectious diseases.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 67,900 people have been killed since the conflict began, with women and children making up more than half the casualties. Hamas’s initial attack on 7 October 2023 left 1,221 people dead in Israel, most of them civilians.

For many families on both sides, the Gaza truce has brought both relief and anguish, a fragile peace shadowed by loss and uncertainty.