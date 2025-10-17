Brown Mogotsi to Surrender Devices after Police Raid | Report Focus News

SANDTON, South Africa- Convicted criminal Mogotsi is expected to surrender his digital devices at the Sandton police station on Friday morning following a law-enforcement operation at his business premises in Mahikeng, North West, carried out the previous evening.

Police raided Mogotsi’s Mahikeng premises late on Thursday under a search and seizure warrant, reportedly seeking confidential police documents and electronic devices in connection with an ongoing investigation. Officials suspect that Mogotsi, who is not officially affiliated with the South African Police Service (SAPS) or an intelligence informant, has been unlawfully interfering in police operations.

When the raid unfolded, Mogotsi was not on site. Officers searched a bottle store on his property and scoured for materials linked to Crime Intelligence. The operation comes amid allegations that Mogotsi has been colluding with the alleged tender fraudster Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to influence investigations. The Madlanga Commission, which is probing corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system, has already issued notices for Mogotsi to appear.

Those who have testified before the commission, including the heads of SAPS and Crime Intelligence, have implicated Mogotsi in the dissemination of privileged internal police information and in facilitating corrupt activity via his relationship with Matlala. National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, Crime Intelligence chief Dumisani Khumalo and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have accused him of operating as an information broker inside the organisation.

In a statement following the raid, Mogotsi said he intends to hand himself in to police rather than meet officers late at night. He also expressed concerns for his safety. The Madlanga Commission recently confirmed it had served him with notices compelling his appearance.

It remains to be seen whether Mogotsi will fully cooperate with investigators and the commission. His testimony may prove pivotal, given the extensive claims of political interference and the alleged nexus between criminal enterprises and senior policing officials. The surrender of his digital devices could yield further revelations.