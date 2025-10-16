Uruguay Legalises Euthanasia | Report Focus News

MONTEVIDEO– Uruguay has officially legalised euthanasia, joining a small group of countries worldwide to permit assisted suicide. The South American nation, known for its socially liberal stance, previously led the region by legalising marijuana, same-sex marriage, and abortion.

The Senate approved the “Dignified Death” bill on Wednesday, with 20 of the 31 legislators present voting in favour. The legislation had already passed the lower Chamber of Representatives in August. Lawmakers described the vote as “the most difficult” of the parliamentary session, with debate lasting more than 10 hours. Despite the gravity of the discussion, it remained largely respectful, although some observers protested outside the chamber, calling lawmakers “murderers.”

For advocates of euthanasia, the vote brought relief. Florencia Salgueiro, who had witnessed her father’s struggle with ALS, described the law as a source of joy. “I feel relief and joy,” she told AFP, recalling that her father died without being able to access assisted dying. Similarly, Beatriz Gelos, 71, who has lived with ALS for two decades, called the law “compassionate and very humane.”

The new legislation permits adult Uruguayan citizens or residents who are mentally competent and suffering from a terminal, incurable disease to request assisted suicide. Opposition came primarily from the religious right, with the Catholic Church expressing “sadness” at the decision. The country’s Medical Association has not issued an official position, allowing doctors to follow their own conscience.

Uruguay’s move contrasts with other Latin American nations, where euthanasia is only partially recognised. Courts in Colombia and Ecuador have decriminalised assisted dying, while Cuba permits terminal patients to refuse life-sustaining treatment. Recent polling in Uruguay suggests broad public support, with over 60% in favour and only 24% opposed.

The passage of the “Dignified Death” law marks a historic moment for Uruguay, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in socially progressive policies in the region.