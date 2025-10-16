Ramaphosa Suspends Intelligence Watchdog Imtiaz Fazel | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended the country’s inspector-general of intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, following a complaint lodged with Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI). The decision, announced on Wednesday night, will remain in effect while a formal parliamentary investigation into Fazel’s conduct is under way.

According to the Presidency, the JSCI informed President Ramaphosa of the complaint it had received concerning Fazel’s actions in office. The President then exercised his powers in terms of the Intelligence Services Act to allow due parliamentary processes to take place without interference.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that the investigation will be conducted in line with section 7(4) and section 7(5) of the Intelligence Services Act, Act 40 of 1994. “The committee must be allowed to conduct its investigation independently and without any interference,” Magwenya said.

The suspension follows recent media reports that Fazel had recommended criminal charges against National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and suspended Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo. The recommendations reportedly relate to alleged irregular property purchases worth approximately R120 million by the Crime Intelligence division.

While the Presidency has not commented on the specifics of the allegations, Ramaphosa’s decision underscores his administration’s stated commitment to transparency and accountability in the country’s intelligence structures.

The inspector-general of intelligence serves as an independent watchdog overseeing South Africa’s intelligence agencies, ensuring their operations comply with the Constitution and the law. Imtiaz Fazel, who assumed the role in 2022, was tasked with strengthening oversight and rebuilding public confidence in the intelligence sector following years of controversy.

Parliament’s investigation is expected to determine whether Fazel’s conduct was consistent with his statutory duties and the ethical standards of his office.