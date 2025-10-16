Picasso Painting Disappears En Route to Granada Exhibition | Report Focus News

MADRID, Spain – Spanish authorities are investigating the disappearance of a Picasso painting that went missing while being transported from Madrid to Granada for a scheduled exhibition. The painting, Still Life with Guitar, is an oil-on-canvas work valued at around €600,000 ($700,000).

The artwork was due to be displayed last week at an exhibition organised by the CajaGranada foundation, which confirmed that all pieces in the show are on loan from private collections. National police sources confirmed the investigation is ongoing but provided no further details, citing confidentiality rules.

Art thefts targeting Picasso’s works are not uncommon, given their high market value. In recent years, individual paintings by Picasso have sold for more than $140 million at auction. One of the most notable thefts occurred in 1976 when over 100 of the artist’s works were stolen from the Palais des Papes museum in Avignon, France; all were eventually recovered.

Born in 1881 in Malaga, southern Spain, Pablo Picasso is widely recognised as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. Throughout his career, he challenged conventional artistic norms, experimenting with a variety of styles and themes that shaped modern art.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the missing Picasso painting to come forward, while the CajaGranada foundation confirmed it remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all exhibited works. The investigation continues as police seek to trace the painting’s whereabouts.