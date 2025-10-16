African Union Suspends Madagascar Over Military Coup | Report Focus News

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar- The African Union has suspended Madagascar following a military takeover that removed President Andry Rajoelina from power and installed Colonel Michael Randrianirina as the country’s transitional leader.

Colonel Randrianirina is expected to be sworn in on Friday as the “President of the Refoundation of the Republic of Madagascar”, according to a statement released by the country’s new military leadership. The ceremony will take place before the High Constitutional Court, despite widespread condemnation from international organisations and regional partners.

The African Union (AU) announced Madagascar’s immediate suspension on Wednesday, describing the army’s actions as unconstitutional. In a statement, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasised that the “rule of law must prevail over the rule of force”, urging all parties in Madagascar to pursue dialogue and a peaceful resolution.

The United Nations also expressed deep concern over the developments, warning that the seizure of power by the military undermines democratic institutions in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The crisis unfolded rapidly after Madagascar’s elite military unit, CAPSAT, intervened on Tuesday, just hours after parliament voted to impeach President Rajoelina. The unit seized control of key government sites and announced the formation of a transitional authority led by Randrianirina, a senior army officer previously little known to the public.

Madagascar, one of the poorest nations in the region, has experienced repeated political instability since gaining independence from France in 1960. The latest upheaval has raised fears of further unrest and international isolation.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, the African Union has called for a swift return to constitutional order, warning that continued military control could lead to sanctions and the suspension of international aid.