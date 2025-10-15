Three men shot dead in Cape Town vehicle | Report Focus News

Police launched a manhunt Wednesday after discovering three unidentified men shot dead inside a vehicle in Cape Town’s Imizamo Yethu informal settlement, with investigators examining possible links to extortion activities in the area.

The bodies were discovered in a silver Hyundai i20 at Holomisa Square in Hout Bay just before midnight Tuesday, police spokesperson Andre Traut said in a statement.

All three victims had gunshot wounds.

“The motive for the triple murder is still unknown but extortion is being investigated as a possible factor,” Traut told Reuters.

The discovery was made at 23:45 local time on October 14. No arrests have been made.

The Western Cape’s Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Imizamo Yethu has experienced multiple violent incidents linked to extortion rackets in recent months, with foreign shopkeepers particularly targeted.

The informal settlement has recorded several mass shootings this year. In March, seven people were killed when gunmen opened fire on occupants of a house on Molokwane Street.

Residents have expressed fear about speaking to authorities regarding organized crime activities.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The investigation continues as detectives pursue leads to identify both victims and suspects.