Raila Odinga: Champion of Kenya’s Democracy | Report Focus News

NAIROBI, Kenya- Raila Odinga was one of the most influential and enduring figures in Kenyan politics, whose career mirrored the country’s turbulent journey toward democracy and reform.

Born in 1945 in Maseno, western Kenya, Odinga was the son of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first vice-president and a key independence leader. From an early age, he was drawn into public life, continuing his father’s legacy of political activism and advocacy for social justice.

Odinga’s rise to prominence began in the 1980s when he challenged President Daniel arap Moi’s one-party rule. He was detained for several years after being linked to the 1982 coup attempt. Following his release, he became a leading voice in Kenya’s push for multiparty democracy, achieved in 1991.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Raila Odinga emerged as a powerful opposition leader. He founded and led several political movements that redefined Kenya’s political alliances and discourse. Known for his charisma, he served as a cabinet minister and later as prime minister in a coalition government formed after the disputed 2007 election — a period marked by deadly post-election violence.

Odinga played a key role in securing the 2010 constitution, which introduced sweeping reforms including devolution of power and stronger civil liberties.

Despite losing five presidential elections, in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022, Odinga remained a central figure in Kenyan politics, respected for his resilience and reformist vision.

His death in India, where he had been receiving treatment, closes a significant chapter in Kenya’s political history. Tributes have hailed him as a democracy icon whose influence extended far beyond his country’s borders.