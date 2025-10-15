Private Investigator Accused of Propaganda Campaign for Matlala | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa- The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria has heard allegations that private investigator Calvin Rafadi ran a propaganda campaign in support of businessman Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

During proceedings, the commission was told that Matlala allegedly financed Rafadi’s PhD studies and that the investigator frequently requested money from the businessman. Details of these alleged transactions were presented through testimony read by Advocate Adila Hassim, citing an anonymous witness referred to only as witness X.

Evidence presented included chat messages and financial records that reportedly linked Rafadi to Matlala. One excerpt highlighted that on 17 March 2025, Rafadi asked for petrol money via a chat message, followed by another request for funds on 23 March 2025. Witness X indicated that Rafadi was listed as the director of Bizz Tracers and regularly communicated with Matlala regarding financial support.

The commission also heard of Rafadi’s public comments that appeared politically motivated. Earlier this year, in an interview with a local radio station, Rafadi praised Police Minister Senzo Mchunu for disbanding the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), a decision that had been controversial within law enforcement circles.

The testimony suggests that Rafadi’s alleged propaganda campaign was closely tied to financial backing from Matlala and that he may have used his platform and public statements to influence public perception. The commission is examining whether these activities could constitute improper interference in political and law enforcement processes.

The inquiry, which is probing state capture, corruption, and irregularities within law enforcement agencies, has not yet made any determination regarding Rafadi’s alleged actions. The commission has been carefully concealing the identity of some witnesses to protect them from potential retaliation.

As the proceedings continue, attention remains focused on the extent to which private investigators and business figures may have collaborated to shape public narratives for personal or political gain, raising questions about accountability and ethics in both the private and public sectors.