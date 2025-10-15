African Jurists call for AI Adoption to Safeguard Whistleblowers | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- African jurists have urged governments and legal institutions across the continent to prioritise the adoption of AI as a tool to protect whistleblowers and strengthen justice systems.

Speaking at the biannual International Bar Association African Regional Forum Conference held in Johannesburg, legal experts emphasised the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create secure, anonymous reporting channels that could prevent tragic incidents such as the killing of Gauteng Health Department official Babita Deokaran in August 2021. Deokaran was reportedly targeted after exposing corruption within the department.

Edwin Naidu, Founder and Head of Higher Education Media, said technological solutions such as AI adoption could play a crucial role in combating crime and corruption.

“Jurists and legal experts discussed how AI could be instrumental in promoting whistleblowing and ensuring the safety of those who come forward,” Naidu explained. “Africa already leads the world in mobile money transactions, accounting for 70% of the global total, which positions the continent uniquely to harness the power of AI for accountability and transparency.”

Delegates at the forum highlighted that many African countries face challenges in protecting individuals who expose wrongdoing, often due to limited resources, weak institutions, and the absence of effective reporting systems. AI-driven platforms, they argued, could provide encrypted, tamper-proof mechanisms that guarantee anonymity and reduce human interference.

Advocates believe that implementing AI adoption in legal and governmental structures could also enhance investigations, streamline case management, and build public trust in justice institutions.

The call comes amid growing global discussions on the ethical use of AI, data protection, and digital security. For African legal practitioners, AI adoption represents not only a technological advancement but also a necessary safeguard for those risking their lives to uphold integrity.