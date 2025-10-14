Man Allegedly Urinates on Vatican Altar During Mass | Report Focus News

VATICAN CITY– Authorities in Vatican City are investigating an alleged urination incident that occurred during Holy Mass at St Peter’s Basilica on 10 October. According to reports from Italian media, an unidentified man approached the Altar of Confession and began urinating in front of hundreds of worshippers.

Eyewitnesses said the event unfolded shortly after 9 a.m. as the congregation gathered for morning Mass. The man, whose identity has not been released, was quickly restrained by plainclothes officers present inside the basilica. He was later taken into custody by Vatican Police and handed over to Italian authorities.

A Vatican spokesperson told Stuff that the individual involved “has a serious mental disability” and is now receiving care under the supervision of local authorities. Officials did not confirm whether he has been charged with a criminal offence.

Italian outlet Il Tempo reported that Pope Leo XIV was “shocked” upon learning about the desecration of the Altar of Confession, one of the holiest sites in Catholicism. The altar, located beneath Michelangelo’s iconic dome, is where the Pope personally celebrates Mass.

Footage of the alleged act has circulated widely on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), prompting outrage among religious users. Many have called for increased security within Vatican City’s sacred spaces.

This is not the first case of vandalism at St Peter’s Basilica. Earlier this year, another man climbed onto the same altar and damaged several candelabras. In June 2023, a protester stripped naked on the High Altar with the words “Save children of Ukraine” written on his back.

Following past incidents, Vatican officials performed penitential rites to restore the sanctity of the affected altars, in line with Catholic liturgical tradition. It is expected that similar rites will follow this latest urination incident.