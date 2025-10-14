Madagascar President Refuses to Step Down Amid Unrest | Report Focus News

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has refused to resign despite growing unrest and reports of an attempted assassination that forced him into hiding.

In his first public statement in weeks, Rajoelina, 51, said during a live Facebook broadcast on Monday that he was in a “safe place” after “attempts on my life and coup attempts” by members of the military and political figures. He did not disclose his location.

The president’s address followed speculation that he had fled the country after protests intensified and some military units joined demonstrators demanding his resignation. The unrest began over severe power and water shortages but has since developed into a broader political movement.

“I am on a mission to find solutions,” Rajoelina said, calling for respect for the constitution and vowing not to step down.

The protests, largely driven by young Malagasies, have shaken the capital, Antananarivo. On Monday, thousands gathered in front of city hall, joined by soldiers from the army’s CAPSAT unit — the same division that played a key role in Rajoelina’s 2009 coup that ousted then-president Marc Ravalomanana.

Security forces have been accused of using excessive force. The United Nations says at least 22 people have died since demonstrations began, while Rajoelina disputes the figure, claiming 12 deaths linked to “looters and vandals.”

Reports from Radio France Internationale suggested Rajoelina left Madagascar on a French military plane over the weekend, though French authorities have not confirmed this. President Emmanuel Macron has expressed “great concern” over the worsening crisis.

To ease tensions, Rajoelina recently dismissed his government and pardoned eight prisoners, including dual French-Malagasy national Paul Maillot Rafanoharana, who was jailed in 2021 for an attempted coup.

The African Union has urged Madagascar’s armed forces to “uphold their constitutional mandate” and avoid political interference.

Madagascar, an island nation off Africa’s east coast, has endured repeated political crises since gaining independence from France in 1960.