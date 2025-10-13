Tensions Rise as Parliament’s Corruption Probe Falters | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- Parliament’s corruption probe into alleged misconduct within the police service has encountered fresh obstacles following the emergence of potential conflicts of interest involving some committee members.

The ad hoc parliamentary committee, which was established to investigate claims of corruption within the South African Police Service, was informed this week that two of its members may have to recuse themselves. The issue arose after it was revealed that both had previously lodged criminal complaints against individuals expected to testify before the inquiry.

Evidence leader Advocate Norman Arendse informed the committee that the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Lisa Schickerling and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s David Skosana had each filed separate criminal complaints against Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Both officials are among the key witnesses scheduled to appear before the committee in the coming days.

Arendse said the development posed a significant challenge to maintaining procedural fairness and impartiality during the proceedings. “The committee must act in a manner that upholds both justice and transparency,” he noted, adding that members with prior personal involvement in the cases under review could compromise the credibility of the findings.

In response, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach confirmed that her party had already taken steps to address the issue. “Honourable Schickerling laid charges against the Minister some time ago. Having reviewed the affidavit, it was clear that a conflict existed. We have written to the Speaker this morning to withdraw her,” Breytenbach told the committee.

The latest development adds to a growing list of hurdles facing the parliamentary corruption probe, which has been marred by procedural delays and questions over political impartiality. The committee is expected to continue its work once replacements are formally confirmed and new hearing dates are scheduled.