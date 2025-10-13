President Ramaphosa mourns victims of Zimbabwe bus crash | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sorrow following a deadly Zimbabwe bus crash that claimed more than 40 lives near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo Province.

In an official statement released on Sunday, President Ramaphosa described the incident as a “heart-wrenching tragedy” and extended his condolences to the people of Zimbabwe. He said his thoughts and those of the South African nation were with the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragic loss of life,” the president said. “We also wish those injured in this horrific accident a full and speedy recovery.”

Authorities confirmed that the bus, carrying mostly Zimbabwean nationals, was travelling towards South Africa when it overturned and caught fire. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, but dozens were declared dead on arrival. Several survivors were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

President Ramaphosa noted with sadness that the tragedy occurred during South Africa’s annual Transport Month — a period dedicated to promoting awareness of road safety and reducing traffic-related fatalities. He emphasised the need for collective action to improve road safety across the region.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, is expected to visit the crash site alongside South Africa’s Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, to assess the situation and offer support to the affected families.

Authorities from both countries are working together to identify the victims and assist their families with repatriation and other logistical arrangements.