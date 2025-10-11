War veteran Geza calls Zimbabwe mass protest against Mnangagwa Oct 17 | Report Focus News

Expelled ZANU-PF war veteran Blessed Geza called for mass protests in Harare on Friday October 17 against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, accusing the administration of corruption and constitutional violations.

In a public address Saturday, Geza urged “all progressive Zimbabweans” to gather in the capital to protest what he called state capture by a criminal cartel. The former ruling party Central Committee member, who has been in hiding since February facing terrorism and treason charges, accused Mnangagwa of looting state resources with associates he identified as the “Sigananda cartel.”

“Emerson has betrayed the people,” Geza said in the address. He accused the president of attempting to postpone elections and “murder the constitution” to maintain power beyond his term ending in 2028.

Zimbabwe authorities have arrested over 160 opposition members and activists this year in crackdowns on dissent. Human rights organizations report widespread detention without bail and allegations of torture.

The call follows March protests that saw 95 arrests when demonstrators demanded Mnangagwa step down. Security forces deployed armored vehicles and conducted mass arrests during the March 31 demonstrations organized by Geza.

Government spokesperson Farai Muroiwa Marapira dismissed previous protest attempts as failures. Authorities have not responded to requests for comment on the October 17 protest call.

Geza accused Mnangagwa of “surrendering” power to family members and called the president’s supporters a corrupt cartel including businessmen Wicknell Chivayo and Kudakwashe Tagwirei. Both men have faced corruption allegations related to government contracts.

The protest call highlights deepening factional battles within ZANU-PF. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who led the 2017 coup against Robert Mugabe, has not publicly commented on Mnangagwa’s controversial bid to extend his rule until 2030.

“Civil servants are poorly paid, people die in hospitals without medication, and women give birth in open spaces,” Geza said in his address, describing deteriorating public services.

Nearly two-thirds of Zimbabweans believe their country is heading in the wrong direction, according to recent polls, with poverty rates consistently rising.

Security analyst Eldred Masunungure told Reuters that while Geza has gained popularity among disaffected war veterans, mobilizing broader public support remains challenging. “People view this as an internal fight among former comrades,” he said.

Police maintain an active manhunt for Geza, who was expelled from ZANU-PF in March after launching his campaign against Mnangagwa. He faces multiple criminal charges including terrorism, incitement, and undermining presidential authority.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warned against unauthorized gatherings and said security forces would maintain order. Previous protest bans have cited public safety concerns.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions declined to comment on whether it would support the October 17 action.