Nkabinde: 'I Don’t Have Any Relationship with Mogotsi' | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, has denied having any personal relationship with controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi. Speaking at a media briefing in Sandton on Thursday, Nkabinde said his interactions with Mogotsi were purely professional and limited to his official duties.

The comments follow recent claims made before Parliament by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who alleged that Nkabinde had provided him with Mogotsi’s phone number. Mogotsi has been linked to suspected criminal boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and accused of exerting improper influence over Minister Mchunu, allegedly encouraging him to disband the SAPS political killings task team.

Addressing the allegations, Nkabinde stressed that his contact with Mogotsi arose solely from his administrative responsibilities. “I don’t have any relationship with Mogotsi. Brown Mogotsi is one of the guests, like any other guest, who comes to meet the minister. As the person responsible for coordinating those meetings, I know him only in that context,” he said.

Nkabinde, who is currently on leave, said he would provide a detailed response to the accusations when summoned to appear before the Madlanga Commission or Parliament. He maintained that his conduct in facilitating meetings between the minister and external stakeholders had been above board.

Meanwhile, police officials and parliamentary committees are expected to continue probing the alleged links between government officials and individuals tied to organised crime. The controversy surrounding Nkabinde and Mogotsi adds to mounting public scrutiny over the transparency and integrity of the Police Ministry’s operations.

As investigations continue, Nkabinde insists that there was nothing improper about his professional interactions and that he remains committed to clearing his name.