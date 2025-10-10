Nathi Mthethwa’s remains arrive at OR Tambo Airport | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The remains of former South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning. His body was later transported to his family home in KwaZulu-Natal, where preparations are under way for his funeral.

Mthethwa, aged 58, died in Paris after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. French authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Before repatriation, Mthethwa’s family performed a traditional ritual at the hotel to retrieve his spirit — an important cultural practice in their community. His son, Mkhululi Mthethwa, described the ceremony as sacred and emotionally overwhelming.

“It means everything to us. We are people who pride ourselves on our traditions, and we couldn’t lay him to rest without following this process,” he said.

“It’s extremely traumatic. We were granted access to the room where he took his last breath. We prayed as a family and sought closure.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted Mthethwa a Special Official Funeral (Category 2), which will take place on Sunday in KwaMthethwa, KwaZulu-Natal. A national memorial service will be held in Pretoria on Friday, where government officials, diplomats, and former colleagues are expected to pay tribute. ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane is among those scheduled to speak.

Earlier this week, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal held a memorial service in Pinetown, attended by several senior officials. Former police minister Bheki Cele criticised sections of the public for showing little empathy after Mthethwa’s death, calling for more compassion and respect for the late ambassador’s legacy.

Mthethwa, who once served as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, is remembered for his contributions to promoting South Africa’s cultural identity both at home and abroad.