Masemola Criticises Mchunu Over Political Killings Task Team | Report Focus News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa- National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has told Parliament that he never supported the disbanding of the political killings task team, directly contradicting a directive from Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Masemola was testifying before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and irregularities within the police service on Thursday. He said the decision to dissolve the specialised unit came as a shock to police leadership, including KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who reportedly called to express concern about the move.

“The directive was unexpected. Commissioner Mkhwanazi even phoned me, saying he was unhappy about the decision,” Masemola told the committee.

He went on to commend the political killings task team, describing its work as “exceptional” and vital to curbing violence linked to political rivalries, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. “Firstly, I don’t agree with the disbandment. I don’t know why it is being done. This directive is not a request; it’s an instruction, and I have to comply,” Masemola said.

The commissioner added that he and other senior officers had not been given a satisfactory explanation by Minister Mchunu. He also questioned the timing and manner of the disbandment, calling it “suspicious” and suggesting that it could have been handled more transparently.

Masemola stressed that maintaining the political killings task team was crucial, especially with local government elections scheduled for next year. He said reinstating the unit would help prevent further political violence in known hotspots across the country.

His testimony has renewed public debate over the minister’s decision and raised concerns about political interference in policing operations.