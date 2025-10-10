DJ Sumbody murder suspect Katiso Molefe granted R400 000 bail | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- The Johannesburg High Court has granted bail of R400 000 to alleged drug cartel boss Katiso “KT” Molefe, who faces accusations of orchestrating the murder of DJ Sumbody and two of his bodyguards.

Molefe had been denied bail earlier by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, but on Friday, Judge Brad Wanless overturned that decision, accepting that “exceptional circumstances exist” and that it would serve the interest of justice to grant bail. The judge imposed strict conditions: Molefe must report to Morningside police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 06:00 and 18:00, and he is confined to Gauteng province.

He faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and illegal possession of firearms. The charges stem from a shooting on 20 November 2022 in Sandton, where DJ Sumbody (born Oupa John Sefoka) and his bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, were killed in a hail of bullets at the corner of Woodmead and Woodland Drives.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng expressed disappointment over the ruling. Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the outcome was not what they expected, but added that they are bound by the court’s decision and will study the judgment closely. Mjonondwana maintained that the lower court had applied correct legal principles, but acknowledged that the High Court found otherwise.

Molefe was arrested in July alongside alleged hitmen Musa Kekana, Michael Pule Tau and Floyd Mabusela, following an extensive investigation. At the time of his arrest, he was already out on R100 000 bail in a separate case concerning the murder of engineer Armand Swart in April 2024. Swart was shot multiple times outside his workplace.

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe stated that the firearms seized in connection with these arrests were linked to 18 other high-profile murder and attempted-murder cases, including that of DJ Vintos. Molefe’s name has also surfaced in the ongoing Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption, chaired by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The police’s Crime Intelligence division, led by Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, has linked Molefe to a so-called “Big Five” drug cartel. According to Khumalo, the cartel is alleged to be run by five individuals controlling illegal operations such as drug trafficking, contract killings, hijackings, tender fraud and extortion. So far, only two names have been made public, including Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is currently in custody for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane.

The NPA intends to consolidate and add seven more dockets against Molefe, all of which are expected to be heard at the Johannesburg High Court.