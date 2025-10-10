Crackdown on Illegal Employment in Gauteng | Report Focus News

GAUTENG, South Africa- The Employment & Labour Dept has announced plans to step up workplace inspections throughout Gauteng as part of a broader national effort to strengthen the enforcement of labour laws and combat the illegal employment of foreign nationals.

Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya made the announcement on Thursday during a site inspection at a steel manufacturing company in Turfontein, south of Johannesburg. Sibiya emphasised that Gauteng, being the economic hub of South Africa, would remain a primary focus area for the department’s compliance and enforcement initiatives.

He described the recent inspection as largely successful, noting that while the company inspected met most compliance requirements, there were still gaps in occupational health and safety and Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributions.

“Our inspections are not just about enforcement but also about assisting employers to understand and meet the required standards,” Sibiya said.

The Deputy Minister highlighted that the Employment & Labour Dept would continue to prioritise inspections in Gauteng, given its role as the country’s economic centre. He reiterated government’s position on promoting the employment of South Africans, stressing that jobs within the country should first benefit local citizens.

“We want South Africans to be prioritised. Our people want to work, and these jobs must be given to them,” he said.

Sibiya added that the department would work closely with other government agencies, including the Department of Home Affairs, to ensure that workplaces across Gauteng comply with all relevant regulations. The intensified inspections aim to protect local workers, promote fair labour practices, and ensure that employers adhere to South Africa’s labour legislation.

The move underscores government’s ongoing commitment to improving working conditions and upholding the rights of South African workers in all sectors of the economy.