Suspended Deputy National Commissioner Sibiya Facing Arrest | Report Focus News

PRETORIA, South Africa – Suspended Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya is reportedly facing imminent arrest, with police officers said to be stationed outside his Centurion residence. The arrest is believed to relate to allegations of defeating the ends of justice.

Sources within the South African Police Service (SAPS) have confirmed that a special team was dispatched to execute the arrest. While formal details remain unclear, it is understood that the move follows internal investigations into allegations against Sibiya.

Sibiya was placed on leave in July by National Commissioner Fannie Masemola after serious accusations were levelled by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Mkhwanazi alleged that Sibiya conspired with a North West information peddler, Brown Mogotsi, and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the KZN political killings task team.

In response, Sibiya dismissed the allegations as “baseless lies,” asserting that Mkhwanazi’s claims stemmed from anger over the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, a close associate of the KZN commissioner.

Following an internal review, Sibiya was formally suspended in September. The suspension is reportedly tied to suspicions that he attempted to interfere with the work of the specialised KZN task team investigating political killings.

Speaking to the media, Sibiya’s legal representative, Ian Levitt, said they had not received formal notice outlining the charges.

“He hasn’t been arrested yet, but we’ve been told to be at his home, where a police contingent is waiting. I am on my way there now,” Levitt said.

“We’ve heard more about this through the media than from the police, which raises concerns about how this process is being handled.”

The South African Police Service has not yet issued an official statement regarding the pending arrest or the details of the case.