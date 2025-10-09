SANEF Criticises Mkhwanazi’s 'Attack' on Journalists | Report Focus News

DURBAN, South Africa- The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has strongly condemned KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his remarks accusing certain journalists and media houses of pushing political agendas.

During testimony before a Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi called for the state security apparatus to conduct a counter-intelligence investigation against at least two media outlets. His comments have sparked outrage within South Africa’s media community, with concerns that they echo the censorship tactics of the apartheid era.

The commissioner’s statements were reportedly prompted by a media query from City Press journalist Abram Mashego earlier this year. Mashego had sought a right of reply in connection with potential legal action following Mkhwanazi’s press briefing on 6 July. In response, Mkhwanazi expressed frustration over what he perceived as misinformation, suggesting that journalists should face criminal penalties for publishing errors.

“I hope they will not only be held accountable by losing their jobs, but that they end up in prison,” Mkhwanazi said. “It cannot be that media freedom allows people to say whatever they want without consequences.”

SANEF has described these comments as “deeply troubling” and a “chilling attack” on press freedom guaranteed under South Africa’s Constitution. Executive Director Reggy Moalusi urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to address the issue with Mkhwanazi, warning that such rhetoric undermines democratic values.

“We are seeing language reminiscent of oppressive tactics used during apartheid,” Moalusi said. “We cannot allow intimidation of journalists to become normalised.”

SANEF reiterated its commitment to defending the rights of journalists to report without fear of state interference or reprisal. The organisation called on public officials to respect the independence of the media and uphold the principles of transparency and accountability.