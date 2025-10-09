Police raid Sibiya home, seize laptop and cellphones | Report Focus News

South African police raided the home of suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya on Wednesday and seized electronic devices as investigations intensify into alleged links between senior officers and criminal syndicates.

A laptop and several cellphones were seized from Sibiya’s Centurion residence after dozens of officers from specialized units arrived at his property. South African Police Service has denied reports of Sibiya’s arrest.

At least 50 heavily armed members from the National Intervention Unit, Special Task Force and Crime Intelligence descended on the property surrounded by high walls. Sibiya was consulting with lawyers in Sandton when informed by his wife that a police helicopter was hovering over their home.

The raid follows explosive testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee where KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi linked former police minister Bheki Cele to suspicious money transfers involving alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi Matlala.

“This is abuse of power. I know they want to push me out. I will not resign; they must fire me,” Sibiya told reporters at his residence.

Mkhwanazi testified under oath that Cele sent Matlala a bank account number not in Cele’s name, after which Matlala deposited money and sent proof of payment to Cele, who acknowledged receipt. “This is not just about phone calls. It’s about money. It’s criminal,” Mkhwanazi said.

Matlala’s company Medicare 24 was awarded a three-year health services contract worth 360 million rand with the police service in 2024 despite allegations of fraud, fronting and collusion. The contract was cancelled in May 2025 by national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

When approached for comment on Wednesday, Cele declined to discuss the allegations, stating the president is dealing with the matter.

Sibiya will appear at the Ad Hoc Committee probing allegations by Mkhwanazi. He was placed on leave of absence in July following allegations that he colluded with information peddler Brown Mogotsi and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband a political killings task team.

The Political Killings Task Team, formed in 2018, had handled over 600 cases, secured 436 arrests and achieved 128 convictions including 29 life sentences totalling 1,881 years in prison before its disbandment on December 31, 2024.

The raid is related to a defeating the ends of justice case regarding Sibiya’s decision to remove dockets from the task team. During testimony at the Madlanga Commission, Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya of defeating the ends of justice when he ordered that dockets be transferred to his office.

Matlala was denied bail in September on charges of attempted murder, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice related to a failed hit on his former lover Tebogo Thobejane in October 2023. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said investigators continue linking firearms seized from alleged hitmen to 18 cases of murder and attempted murder.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said investigations are ongoing as mentioned at the parliamentary committee and the Madlanga Commission. “As SAPS, we are not aware of any person who has been arrested thus far, and that includes Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya,” Mathe said.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was placed on special leave in July 2025 following allegations of involvement with criminal syndicates.