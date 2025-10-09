Manamela urges Calm as Violence Erupts at UFH | Report Focus News

GQEBERHA, South Africa- South Africa’s Higher Education Minister, Buti Manamela, has appealed for the de-escalation of violence at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) following a series of student protests that led to extensive damage to campus infrastructure.

The unrest erupted at the university’s Alice campus in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, when two buildings, the administration block and the student affairs office, were set alight. The protests were reportedly sparked by grievances over alleged mismanagement under Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, as well as dissatisfaction with the suspension of the Student Representative Council (SRC) president. Students also opposed the university’s decision to appoint an interim student leader.

Manamela is expected to visit the campus on Saturday to engage with university management, student representatives, and security officials. His spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, confirmed that the minister’s visit would focus on “restoring stability” and ensuring that safety and governance measures are strengthened. Seedat added that Manamela will also brief the media on the Department of Higher Education’s 2024/2025 annual report during the visit.

In response to the turmoil, the university suspended all operations and instructed students to vacate the campus by 5pm on Thursday. Authorities have since increased police presence in the area to maintain order and prevent further acts of violence.

Student organisations have distanced themselves from the arson attacks, denying involvement in the destruction of university property. Meanwhile, calls have grown for dialogue between students and management to resolve the ongoing disputes peacefully.

Manamela has urged all stakeholders to “prioritise safety and constructive engagement,” stressing that continued violence threatens both academic progress and the university’s reputation.