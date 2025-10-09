Go Tell England – A Prophetic Wake-Up Call | Report Focus News

By Brilliant Pongo, Editor, Report Focus News

Go Tell England: Seek God Early, the forthcoming book by Apostle Dr Max Matonhodze, is a clarion call not only to England but to the entire world. This powerful publication challenges nations and individuals alike to rediscover their purpose in God while there is still time.

Drawing deeply from over 42 years of ministry experience, Apostle Dr Matonhodze weaves personal testimonies, prophetic revelations, and thorough scriptural exegesis to deliver a message with life-transforming potential. In an age where materialism, nihilism, and moral confusion reign supreme, Go Tell England boldly declares that true peace, fulfilment, and purpose are only found in God.

The book’s structure is meticulously organised into sections that mirror the Christian journey – from Gilgal to Bethel, Jericho, and Jordan – providing practical spiritual tools, theological insights, and motivational guidance for every reader seeking deeper faith and clarity of life purpose.

Notably, Dr Matonhodze’s voice does not shy away from confronting difficult truths. His prophetic reflections on England’s spiritual apathy and humanity’s tendency to seek God only in old age or crisis are bound to spark meaningful debate across faith communities. The book’s message is both timely and timeless, with endorsements highlighting its ability to reshape perspectives, reawaken faith, and instil courage to live a life anchored in God’s purpose.

In Go Tell England, readers will encounter:

✅ Deep teachings on salvation, sonship, righteousness, and holiness

✅ Revelations about finding purpose in God’s will

✅ Insights on spiritual warfare, prayer, fasting, and the Holy Spirit

✅ Prophetic exhortation to England and every nation to seek God while He may be found

Having had the opportunity to read the manuscript pre-publication I can boldly conclude that this book sells itself through its authenticity, urgency, and universal relevance. Its message transcends borders – whether in England, Africa, Asia, or the Americas – calling every reader to introspection and renewed devotion.

Why you should read it:

✔️ It answers life’s deepest questions with clarity

✔️ It combines personal encounters, theology, and prophetic insight

✔️ It equips believers with practical tools to live in God’s presence

This book will not just fill your bookshelf – it will ignite your spirit.

Go Tell England: Seek God Early will soon be available on major platforms. Prepare to get your copy and share its message widely, for as Apostle Dr Matonhodze says, “God’s call is for every nation under heaven.”

