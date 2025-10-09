Delta bus to Zimbabwe Hijacked, leaving Two Dead | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Two people have been killed after a Delta bus travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe was hijacked early on Thursday, 9 October 2025.

Police in South Africa say investigations are underway following the violent attack, which occurred shortly after the vehicle left Johannesburg. Passengers were left traumatised after being robbed of money, phones and other valuables.

Eyewitnesses told local media that armed men ambushed the bus shortly after it passed the third toll gate along its route. It is believed the attackers boarded the bus in Johannesburg posing as ordinary passengers before carrying out the robbery.

A witness described scenes of chaos as shots were fired inside the vehicle. Two people were reportedly killed during the attack. One passenger, posting on Facebook in English and isiNdebele, wrote: “Sekudutshulwe abantu 2 sebeshonile” – meaning “Two people have been shot and are deceased.”

Emergency services responded to the scene, and police have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist in identifying the suspects. No arrests have yet been confirmed.

Cross-border buses between South Africa and Zimbabwe have frequently been targeted by armed robbers, particularly along routes from Johannesburg. Authorities say such crimes remain a serious concern, with travellers often losing belongings and sometimes their lives.

This latest incident highlights ongoing security challenges faced by cross-border transport operators and passengers. Police have promised increased patrols and cooperation with regional authorities to address the threat.