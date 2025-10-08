South Africa extends Zimbabwe permits to 2027 | Report Focus News

South Africa extended validity of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits by 18 months to May 28, 2027, giving 178,000 permit holders continued legal status while government consults on long-term solutions.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber issued Immigration Directive No. 21 of 2025 on Tuesday through Government Gazette No. 53484. The permits were set to expire on November 28, 2025.

A South African High Court previously ruled that termination of the program was illegal and required fair consultation.

“I have decided to extend the validity of the Zimbabwe Exemption permits until May 28, 2027,” Schreiber said in the directive.

The permit allows approximately 178,000 Zimbabweans to live, work and study in South Africa. Protection includes immunity from arrest, deportation or detention related to permit status.

The Immigration Advisory Board (IAB), appointed April 1, 2025, has met several times to discuss immediate and long-term solutions for permit holders.

“Critical stakeholders will need to be part of a consultation process,” Schreiber said.

The program began in 2009 to control migration during Zimbabwe’s economic crisis when hyperinflation drove thousands across the Limpopo River border.

Extensions have repeatedly prevented deportations while South Africa grapples with immigration policy amid domestic opposition to foreign workers.

Home Affairs faces significant backlogs processing ZEP and other permit applications.

The directive protects holders from legal action while allowing travel in and out of South Africa. Holders need not present valid exemption certificates when applying for temporary visas.

Anti-migrant campaigns continue in Johannesburg targeting undocumented foreigners, highlighting tensions around immigration policy.

The extension provides temporary relief while avoiding immediate resolution of broader immigration questions facing Africa’s most industrialized economy.