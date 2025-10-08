Six SA Flotilla Activists Return Home after Israeli Detention | Report Focus News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa- Six SA flotilla activists detained by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza have returned home to a warm welcome at OR Tambo International Airport.

The group was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international initiative that set sail to deliver humanitarian assistance to war-stricken Gaza. Their vessel was intercepted by Israeli forces last week, and the activists were held in custody for several days before being released and flown to Jordan.

They arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to a packed arrivals terminal filled with supporters waving Palestinian flags and chanting solidarity slogans. Friends and family greeted the SA flotilla activists with emotional embraces as they walked through the gates.

Among the detainees was Mandla Mandela, grandson of former president Nelson Mandela. He addressed the media, appearing visibly moved as he recounted the group’s experiences.

“We faced harsh treatment and intimidation,” Mandela said. “But our resolve to support the Palestinian people has only grown stronger.”

The activists allege they were mistreated during their detention, claiming they were held in difficult conditions and subjected to aggressive interrogation by Israeli authorities.

Despite this, the group expressed their determination to continue advocating for Palestinian rights and humanitarian relief efforts. “Our mission does not end here,” said one activist. “We will keep standing in solidarity with Gaza.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla is part of a broader international movement challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza and calling for increased global attention to the humanitarian crisis in the region.

South African civil society groups and political leaders have praised the SA flotilla activists for their actions, calling them “courageous” and “principled” in their stand for human rights.